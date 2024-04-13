Pennsylvania

Person struck, killed by tree while in golf cart at Montco golf course, police say

A person was struck and killed by a falling tree while in a golf cart at the JC Melrose Country Club in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania, police said

By David Chang

A person died from their injuries after a tree fell on a golf cart at a golf course in Montgomery County, police said. 

On Saturday, shortly after 3 p.m., police, medics and firefighters responded to the JC Melrose Country Club on 7600 Tookany Creek Parkway in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania, for a report of a tree that had fallen on a golf cart. 

When they arrived, they found the body of a person in the passenger seat of a golf cart with a large tree on top of them. Investigators determined the tree had fallen on the golf cart as the victim and another person were driving the vehicle on the course while playing golf. The driver of the golf cart also suffered minor injuries. 

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will reveal an official cause and manner of death after completing an autopsy. Investigators are not releasing the identity of the victim pending the notification of their family. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

