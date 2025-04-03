Glen Powell addresses Sydney Sweeney being at sister's ‘fun, rowdy' wedding: EXCLUSIVE

Glen Powell spoke about reuniting with his "Anyone But You" co-star Sydney Sweeney recently at his sister's wedding in a TODAY exclusive on Wednesday.

The "Twisters" star celebrated the wedding of his younger sister, Leslie Powell, in his native Texas over the weekend and confirmed Sweeney was in attendance as he described her relationship with his sister.

"Timing is everything in this world, isn't it? She and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding," Powell told Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Olivia Munn on TODAY with Jenna & Friends. "The Powells know how to do it right, so all the people that love her were there."

Sweeney posed for a photo with Leslie Powell that was shared by wedding photographer Lyndi Stucky on her Instagram stories on March 30, according to E! News.

Glen Powell gave a speech at the wedding as his family enjoyed a happy weekend celebrating Leslie.

"It was just such a fun, rowdy wedding," he said. "The Powells know how to crank it up."

Powell, 36, served as a groomsman but joked that he was selected to deliver a speech because he was "probably the lowest liability in the family." He called himself the "master of ceremonies of the wedding."

The reunion with Sweeney, 27, caused a stir among fans, less than a year after the flirty press tour between the co-stars for "Anyone But You" sparked rumors of a budding romance.

In her opening monologue while hosting "Saturday Night Live" in March 2024, Sweeney addressed rumors that she cheated on her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, with Powell while filming "Anyone But You."

“That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot,” Sweeney said of Davino.

