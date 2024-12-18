Center City Philadelphia

Suspect sought after woman assaulted at Center City bus stop, police say

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are seeking a woman who is believed to have attacked a 63-year-old woman at a bus stop near the intersection of 11th and Market streets on the morning of Dec. 11, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are seeking this woman who, police believe attacked a 63-year-old woman at a bus stop near the intersection of 11th and Market streets on the morning of Dec. 11, 2024.
Philadelphia Police Department

Police in Philadelphia have released surveillance footage in the hopes of tracking down a woman who, officials claim, attacked another woman at a bus stop in Center City in a morning assault that happened on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

Police officials shared video of the woman believed to be responsible in this incident online.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to police, the woman shown in the footage is believed to have attacked a 63-year-old woman at a bus stop at the intersection of 11th and Market streets in Center City Philadelphia at about 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In this incident, officials said, the woman sought by police, allegedly, approached the victim and "began screaming," before eventually striking the victim in the face "for an unknown reason," and knocking the victim to the ground.

Police described the woman sought in this incident as having black hair and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tan boots at the time the incident allegedly occurred.

Law enforcement officials ask anyone who may see this individual to contact 9-1-1 immediately.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 46 mins ago

‘That's my a** on the Internet': Porch pirate returns item after twerking video

New Jersey 16 hours ago

No, you should not shoot at drones, law enforcement warns

To submit a tip via telephone, call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can also use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Center City Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us