Suspect sought after woman assaulted at Center City bus stop, police say

Police in Philadelphia have released surveillance footage in the hopes of tracking down a woman who, officials claim, attacked another woman at a bus stop in Center City in a morning assault that happened on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

Police officials shared video of the woman believed to be responsible in this incident online.

According to police, the woman shown in the footage is believed to have attacked a 63-year-old woman at a bus stop at the intersection of 11th and Market streets in Center City Philadelphia at about 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In this incident, officials said, the woman sought by police, allegedly, approached the victim and "began screaming," before eventually striking the victim in the face "for an unknown reason," and knocking the victim to the ground.

Police described the woman sought in this incident as having black hair and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tan boots at the time the incident allegedly occurred.

Law enforcement officials ask anyone who may see this individual to contact 9-1-1 immediately.

To submit a tip via telephone, call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can also use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously.