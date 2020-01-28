Jewelry Theft

Suspect Questioned in Theft of Allen Iverson’s Jewelry from Center City Hotel

Police are questioning a man accused of stealing a half-million dollars' worth of jewelry from Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson

By NBC10 Staff

A 21-year-old man is being questioned by Philadelphia detectives in connection with the theft of Sixers great Allen Iverson's backpack from a Center City hotel.

The backpack, which went missing Monday morning, contained $500,000 worth of jewelry, police said.

Police said the man turned himself into police on Tuesday. He is being questioned at the department's Central Detectives division.

Iverson's backpack was taken around 10:30 a.m. from the lobby of the Sofitel Hotel at 17th and Sansom streets, police said.

The Sofitel released a brief statement about the incident: "An incident was reported in the hotel lobby, which the local authorities are handling with full cooperation from the hotel. As always, the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains our top priority."

Police have not released the name of the suspect as he has not been charged with a crime.

