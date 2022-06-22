Suspect in Murder of 15-Year-Old Sean Toomey Surrenders, Police Say

A suspect in the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed while taking water into his home earlier this year surrendered to police on Wednesday, officials confirmed with NBC10. They have not yet released the suspect's identity or the charges he'll face.

On March 24, Sean Toomey was carrying water from his parents’ car and walking toward his home along the 6200 block of Mulberry Street when someone opened fire and struck him twice in the head, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Toomey died several days later.

Police later released video of suspects in the shooting. They appeared to be two young men walking alongside each other and wearing dark clothing. A photo also released by the police department showed what appeared to be a young man in all black clothing wearing a surgical mask and hoodie with the words “Rick and Morty” on it.

Police believe one of three teens involved in an attempted car theft across the street from Toomey's home was the one who shot the boy, PPD Capt. John Walker said.

Police have not yet confirmed if they are still searching for additional suspects in Toomey's death.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.