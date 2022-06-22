Philadelphia

Suspect in Murder of 15-Year-Old Sean Toomey Surrenders, Police Say

Police have not yet released the suspect's identity or the charges he'll face.

By Rudy Chinchilla and David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect in the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed while taking water into his home earlier this year surrendered to police on Wednesday, officials confirmed with NBC10. They have not yet released the suspect's identity or the charges he'll face.

On March 24, Sean Toomey was carrying water from his parents’ car and walking toward his home along the 6200 block of Mulberry Street when someone opened fire and struck him twice in the head, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Toomey died several days later.

Police later released video of suspects in the shooting. They appeared to be two young men walking alongside each other and wearing dark clothing. A photo also released by the police department showed what appeared to be a young man in all black clothing wearing a surgical mask and hoodie with the words “Rick and Morty” on it.

Left: A young man in a hoodie and surgical mask. Right: Two young men walk alongside each other.
Philadelphia Police Department
Philadelphia police released images of three suspects wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.
Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police believe one of three teens involved in an attempted car theft across the street from Toomey's home was the one who shot the boy, PPD Capt. John Walker said.

Police have not yet confirmed if they are still searching for additional suspects in Toomey's death.

Shooting victim Sean Toomey
Photo supplied by family
Sean Toomey

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 22 mins ago

VIDEO: Philly Police Chase and Capture Carjacking Suspect

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Video Shows Gunman Who Shot and Killed 76-Year-Old Man, Police Say

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSean Toomey
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us