Suspect in deadly Philly shooting arrested in Puerto Rico, police say

A suspect in a deadly Philadelphia shooting earlier this year was arrested in Puerto Rico, police said.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, around 11:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a person with a gun along the 2600 block of North 13th Street. When police arrived they found 36-year-old Samuel Rosario unresponsive and on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach.

Léelo en español aquí

Rosario was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Investigators identified Amir Studevan as the suspect in Rosario’s murder. Police announced Wednesday, June 12, that Studevan was arrested while hiding in Puerto Rico. He was extradited back to Philadelphia to face charges of murder, violation of the uniform firearms act – no license, possession of an instrument of crime and other related offenses.

As of Wednesday, June 12, there were 120 reported homicides in Philadelphia so far in 2024, down 36 percent from the same time last year, according to data from Philadelphia police.