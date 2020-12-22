Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing two people they say could be responsible for gunning down a 12-year-old boy through the door to his home days before Thanksgiving.

Both suspects -- as Philadelphia police called them Tuesday -- can be seen hands in the pockets of their hoodies and wearing masks calmly walking down the sidewalk toward the boy's Ditman Street home early on Nov. 22. One of the people caught on camera has a reflective band around the ankle.

Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said there was a knock at the door just after 2:50 that morning before the shooter fired a single shot through the door's window. The bullet hit the boy in the head.

Police arrived within minutes of the shooting to find the boy, identified by family members as Sadeek Clark-Harrison, bleeding from his mouth, police said. The 12-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Sadeek was at home with his grandmother and his 10-year-old sister at the time, police said.

Distraught family members arrived at the home in the hours following the killing. Crying and wails of anguish could be heard throughout the early morning hours along the block.

"They dimmed a light on me," Sadeek's mother, Lisa Clark, told NBC10. "When they took my son away from me, they dimmed my lights. Ya'll dimmed my lights."

Sadeek's family said they don't know who pulled the trigger but believed the voice sounded like an adult.

"I'm disgusted that someone would come to my door, late at night, and shoot him," Clark said. "They were knocking on his door and calling his name, 'Sadeek! Sadeek!'"

Clark said her son was known for helping people.

"He helped people with their groceries," she said. "He helped the churches. He helped everybody!"

Sadeek's neighbor, Tony Colon, told NBC10 the boy once helped save his life during a medical emergency.

"That day I passed out on the sofa. He went and got everybody. Got me to the hospital because of him," Colon said.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of Saeek's killer. To submit a tip call 215-686-8477, email tips@phillypolice.com or text PPDTIP (773847). Tips can be made anonymously.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.