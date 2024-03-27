Students, parents arrested following fight at South Jersey high school, police say

Parents and students were arrested last Wednesday after a fight broke out at Highland Regional High School in Camden County, New Jersey, according to police.

Police said that at 1:29 p.m., a Gloucester Township Police Department School Resource Officer responded to a fight in the school's front vestibule involving two students and two parents.

Additional officers and multiple staff members also responded and helped contain the fight, authorities said.

After an investigation, police said it was determined that both parents instigated the fight when one of the students suddenly assaulted the other. Then the parents started to fight each other.

Police said one of the parents, Brianne Mitchell, 41, threw a small garden planter, striking one officer and the other parent, Krystal Turner, 38.

Turner ended up scratching the officer as he tried to break up the fight, police said.

Police said staff and officers had immediately implemented security procedures and quickly gained control of the scene without further incident.

Both adults and one officer suffered minor injuries during the fight and were treated by medics at the scene, according to police.

Police said charges are pending against both students.

Mitchell was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and simple assault.

Turner was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

The Gloucester Township Police Department's Juvenile and Family Services Bureau is investigating the incident, police said.