Pennsylvania

Police chase in Radnor ends with stolen car crashed into tree, suspect still wanted

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

Police in Radnor are searching for a person who ran away from a stolen car after a police pursuit on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed to NBC10.

Officers were chasing three suspects who were inside a stolen vehicle just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 25 when the driver crashed into a tree on Orchard Way and Brookside Avenue in the St. David's section of Radnor Township, Pennsylvania.

Two of the suspects inside the stolen car were arrested at the scene and the third person ran away, police said.

Officers are still searching the area for that person, according to police. He is described as a young man who was last seen wearing a tan-colored jacket and black-colored pants.

No word yet on any injuries.

Residents who live in this area are being asked to stay inside while officers search for the person still wanted.

If you see this person or witness any strange activity, please call 9-1-1 right away.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

