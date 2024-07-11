Thinking about joining the rapidly growing cannabis industry?

Stockton University in New Jersey will soon be the first school in the state to offer an undergraduate degree in cannabis studies.

The Bachelor of Science in Hemp and Cannabis Business Management will be offered through Stockton's School of Business starting this fall.

According to Stockton Adjunct Professor Rob Meija, there has been a 66% increase in marijuana related jobs in the Garden State.

“This year, New Jersey is on track to sell over $1 billion of cannabis products,” Mejia said. “You have to pay attention to a $1 billion business. Cannabis and hemp being so unique and regulated, you have to have special skills in order to get involved and be successful in the industry.”

Students will be offered courses that focus on cannabis cultivation, social justice and cannabis and be introduced to medical cannabis. But, the degree's core will be grounded in strong business classes such as business policy and strategies, marketing principles and macroeconomics.

The degree builds on Stockton’s existing Cannabis Studies minor, which was introduced in 2018 and has more than 70 graduates, the university said.