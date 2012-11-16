Now is the perfect time to spread some holiday cheer. So NBC10 and B101 are working hand and hand to bring you Stockings for Kids. Now is your chance to light up the holiday for children in need across the Philadelphia region. All you have to do is drop off any new, unwrapped toys at any of the following participating locations.
Pennsylvania Drop-off Locations
Borough Hall of Birdsboro
202 E. Main Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
(610) 582-6030
Boscov's @ Berkshire Mall
1665 State Hill Road
Wyomissing, PA 19610
(610) 779-2000
Boscov's @ Coventry Mall
351 W Schuylkill Rd
Pottstown, PA 19465
(610) 327-8080
Boscov's @ Exton Square Mall
166 Exton Square Mall
Exton, PA 19341
(610) 280-6573
Boscov's @ Fairgrounds Square Mall
2910 N. Fifth Street
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2000
Boscov's @ Granite Run
1067 West Baltimore Pike
Media, PA 19063
(610) 566-5255
Boscov's @ Lehigh Valley Mall
Rt. 22 & Rt. 145 North
Whitehall, PA 18052
(610)-231-8000
Boscov's @ Neshaminy Mall
200 Neshaminy Mall
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 953-5900
Boscov's @ Palmer Park Mall
121 Palmer Park Mall
Easton, PA 18045
(610)-250-2772
Boscov's @ Plymouth Meeting Mall
500 W. Germantown Pike
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19426
(610) 825-8686
Boscov's @ Reading Mall
4500 Perkiomen Avenue
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2000
Manayunk Development Corporation
4312 Main Street
Philadelphia, PA 19127
(267) 270-3082
Philadelphia City Controller's Office
1230 Municipal Services Building
1401 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 686-3916
New Jersey Drop-off Locations
Boscov's @ Cumberland Mall
100 Cumberland Mall
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 327-3800
Boscov's @ Deptford
1750 Deptford Center Road
Deptford, NJ 08096
(856) 686-1223
Boscov's @ Egg Harbor
6725 Black Horse Pike
Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
(609) 383-1880
Boscov's @ Moorestown Mall
400 W Route 38
Moorestown, NJ 08057
(856) 231-1101
Boscov's @ Voorhees
6001 Echelon Mall
Voorhees, NJ 08043
(856) 772-6400
Delaware Drop-off Locations
Boscov's @ Christiana Town Center
361 W Main Street
Christiana, DE 19702
(302) 369-6440
Boscov's @ Concord Mall
4737 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-9271
Stockings for Kids
