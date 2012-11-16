Now is the perfect time to spread some holiday cheer. So NBC10 and B101 are working hand and hand to bring you Stockings for Kids. Now is your chance to light up the holiday for children in need across the Philadelphia region. All you have to do is drop off any new, unwrapped toys at any of the following participating locations.



Pennsylvania Drop-off Locations



Borough Hall of Birdsboro

202 E. Main Street

Birdsboro, PA 19508

(610) 582-6030



Boscov's @ Berkshire Mall

1665 State Hill Road

Wyomissing, PA 19610

(610) 779-2000



Boscov's @ Coventry Mall

351 W Schuylkill Rd

Pottstown, PA 19465

(610) 327-8080



Boscov's @ Exton Square Mall

166 Exton Square Mall

Exton, PA 19341

(610) 280-6573



Boscov's @ Fairgrounds Square Mall

2910 N. Fifth Street

Reading, PA 19606

(610) 779-2000



Boscov's @ Granite Run

1067 West Baltimore Pike

Media, PA 19063

(610) 566-5255



Boscov's @ Lehigh Valley Mall

Rt. 22 & Rt. 145 North

Whitehall, PA 18052

(610)-231-8000



Boscov's @ Neshaminy Mall

200 Neshaminy Mall

Bensalem, PA 19020

(215) 953-5900



Boscov's @ Palmer Park Mall

121 Palmer Park Mall

Easton, PA 18045

(610)-250-2772



Boscov's @ Plymouth Meeting Mall

500 W. Germantown Pike

Plymouth Meeting, PA 19426

(610) 825-8686



Boscov's @ Reading Mall

4500 Perkiomen Avenue

Reading, PA 19606

(610) 779-2000



Manayunk Development Corporation

4312 Main Street

Philadelphia, PA 19127

(267) 270-3082



Philadelphia City Controller's Office

1230 Municipal Services Building

1401 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 686-3916



New Jersey Drop-off Locations



Boscov's @ Cumberland Mall

100 Cumberland Mall

Vineland, NJ 08360

(856) 327-3800



Boscov's @ Deptford

1750 Deptford Center Road

Deptford, NJ 08096

(856) 686-1223



Boscov's @ Egg Harbor

6725 Black Horse Pike

Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

(609) 383-1880



Boscov's @ Moorestown Mall

400 W Route 38

Moorestown, NJ 08057

(856) 231-1101



Boscov's @ Voorhees

6001 Echelon Mall

Voorhees, NJ 08043

(856) 772-6400



Delaware Drop-off Locations



Boscov's @ Christiana Town Center

361 W Main Street

Christiana, DE 19702

(302) 369-6440



Boscov's @ Concord Mall

4737 Concord Pike

Wilmington, DE 19803

(302) 478-9271

