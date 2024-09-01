City Park Ranger, 3 others hurt in 3 separate stabbings in Philadelphia on Sunday

Four people are hurt after three separate stabbing incidents in the city of Philadelphia, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The first stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. on Sunday morning on the Unit block of South Dewey Street in West Philadelphia, police said.

A woman in her early forties was stabbed twice in her right upper back, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

The second stabbing incident happened inside a deli on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue in the Kensington section of Philadelphia just after 4 p.m. and left two men hurt, according to officials.

While inside a deli, a man in his late twenties was stabbed in the arm and a man in his early sixties was hurt after he suffered a cut to the head, police explained.

Both victims in this stabbing were taken to a nearby hospital by officers and placed in stable condition, police said.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made in these two incidents, police said.

A third stabbing incident left a City Park Ranger hurt in Rittenhouse Square, according to police.

The ranger got into a fight with a man which led to the ranger suffering a stab wound to the head and near his eye, officials said.

The ranger was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition, according to officials.

Police said that a weapon was recovered in this incident and a suspect has been arrested.

If you have any information on any of these stabbing incidents, please call or text the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).