Man stabs security guard to death, injures another guard at Center City Macy's, police say

A man stabbed a security guard to death and injured another guard after trying to steal merchandise from the Macy's store in Center City, Philadelphia police said.

The ordeal began Monday around 11 a.m. at the Macy's on 13th and Market streets. Police said an unidentified suspect was trying to steal hats from the store and was caught by security guards who took back the merchandise.

The suspect left the store and then returned 15 minutes later, stabbing one of the guards, a 30-year-old man, in the neck, police said. A second security guard, a 23-year-old man, tried to intervene and was stabbed in the face and arm, according to investigators.

The 30-year-old guard was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The 23-year-old guard is in stable condition.

Léelo en español aquí

The suspect in the stabbings fled the scene and tossed a knife on the tracks on the platform of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line, police said. That suspect was later arrested at the Somerset Station on Kensington Avenue in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

Passengers must board all trains from the westbound platforms between the 15th and 8th Street stations due to the incident, SEPTA said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.