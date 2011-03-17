St. Patty’s Day Adoption by the SPCA

Dogs and Cats get into the green mood. If your looking for a cuddling pal, come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the SPCA to highlight animal adoptions.The animals will be sporting green bandanas and will be indulging in their own version of Irish potatoes, and green brew (that is water with food coloring). The SPCA will be available to talk about the current and upcoming adoption events that will be taking place, to make it easier for you to take home a furry friend.



When: March 17th



Time: 2pm



Where: Pennsylvania SPCA on 350 E. Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA.