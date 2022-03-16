St. Joseph's University, University of the Sciences Merger Receives Key Approval

Saint Joseph's University and the University of the Sciences received accreditation from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education for its merger on Tuesday, a substantial step toward making the pact between the two Philadelphia schools official.

The accreditation goes into effect June 1, when the merger is expected to be completed. The accreditation also means that at the end of the calendar year, USciences will no longer have the authority to grant degrees.

Saint Joseph’s and USciences announced in February that the two schools were exploring a merger that would absorb USciences’ 2,300 students into St. Joe’s population of about 6,800. St. Joe’s had long been vying to expand its health care programs to make itself more competitive and attract more students.

After the merger is complete, St. Joe's President Mark Reed will continue to serve as president. Paul Katz retired as president of USciences last July. Dr. Valerie Weil, USciences’ chief operating and financial officer, has been interim president.

Plans for merging the two campuses, both located in West Philadelphia, is still ongoing.

