Sprawling Restaurant at Penn's Landing to Be One of Philly's Biggest

FCM Hospitality is opening a sprawling 28,000-square-foot waterfront restaurant that looks to play off the burgeoning development slated to take place along the Delaware River in coming years, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The roughly $1 million eatery dubbed Liberty Point will be among Philadelphia’s largest restaurants and offer waterfront views, live entertainment, and casual cuisine with a seafood focus. The restaurant, boasting a 1,400-person capacity, is located at 211 S. Columbus Blvd. and will include multiple seating areas that are essentially wrapped around the Independence Seaport Museum building at Penn's Landing.

Liberty Point, which aims to open in April, will include five bars, seven private event spaces, and an outdoor amphitheater for music performances. The restaurant is split between 3,000-square-feet of indoor space that can accommodate 75 people year-round and 25,000 square feet of outdoor space that will be open seasonally, said FCM Hospitality Owner Avram Hornik.

