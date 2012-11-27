Spotlight! WAA’s Holiday Gift Drive

Make a difference in the lives of women and children survivors of domestic violence. This holiday season, Women Against Abuse will hold their annual Holiday Gift Drive. All gifts collected will go to emergency shelter residents so that they can have something to give to their loved ones. Now is your chance to help create memories and start a new tradition. Gifts will be accepted at the following drop-off locations:
WAA's Administrative Office
December 4th - 18th
Tuesdays: 9:00am - 12noon
Thursdays: 3:00pm - 7:00pm
100 South Broad Street - Suite 1341
Philadelphia, PA
The William Way Community Center
December 15th
11:00am - 3:00pm
1315 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA
For the 2012 Holiday Wish List, please visit womenagainstabuse.org
