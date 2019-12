Kick off the new year with this years most thrilling production! Join NBC 10 at the Walnut Street Theatre January 17th through March 4th to see The Mousetrap. Enter a game of clue when a group of strangers trapped together discover that one of them is a murderer. This classic mystery will have you gripping the edge of your seat.



When: January 17th – March 4th

Where: Walnut Street Theatre,825 Walnut Street,Philadelphia, PA 19107

Contact: Walnut Street Theartre, or call 215-574-3550