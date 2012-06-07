Spotlight! Stroll for Epilepsy

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE MicrosoftInternetExplorer4 /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:10.0pt; font-family:"Times New Roman","serif";} This month raising epilepsy awareness will be a walk in the park! Come on out to Fairmount Park on June 16th for the 2012 Summer Stroll for Epilepsy. Join over 800 individuals and families as they walk to raise epilepsy awareness. There will be food, music, live entertainment, and all proceeds will benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania.

When: June 16th

Where: Forbidden Drive at Northwestern Avenue (Fairmount Park)

Time: 8a.m.-12:30p.m.

For more information visit Summer Stroll for Epilepsy.