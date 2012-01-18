Spotlight! Sealant Saturday

This February, give yourself something to smile about. On February 4th, Harcum College will host its 8th annual Sealant Saturday. Harcum’s dental hygiene program will offer free oral examinations, sealants, fluoride treatments, and health care instructions for children ages 6 through 13. Don’t miss this great opportunity for local children to receive free dental care.
When: February 4th
Where: Harcum College,Cohen Dental Center,750 Montgomery Avenue,Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Who: Children ages 6-13
Time: 8:30am-12:00pm
For more information contact Harcum College Cohen Dental Center.