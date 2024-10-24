A PTA-sponsored hayride in a South Jersey town devolved into chaos as police were forced to to disperse fighting and unruly teens in a park and nearby Wawa.

It all occurred at Knight Park at Park Avenue and West Browning Road and the Wawa on Haddon Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

"The Collingswood PTA sponsored Haunted Hayride in Knight Park required police response when an estimated 200+ juveniles were dropped off by numerous vehicles on the outskirts of Knight Park," the Collingswood Police Department said in a Facebook post. "The event was quickly disrupted by fights breaking out, largely between arriving youths, and unruly behavior."

The fights began around 820 p.m. on Saturday at the Collingswood Haunted Hayride when "juveniles and young adults who were dropped off began fighting each other, running recklessly through the crowd and cutting in line for the hayride," police said.

Police officers dispersed the rowdy kids to "ensure the safety of the families attending the event," police said. However, it was decided there was no safe way to continue the haunted hayride, so police shut it down.

But, the night was not over for officers trying to keep the peace.

"As officers were in the midst of dispersing the park crowds, a call was received reporting an incident at Wawa on Haddon Avenue, involving 50-70 juveniles taking over the store," police said. "Officers were able to assist Wawa with dispersing the group of juveniles who were stealing items and causing a disturbance."

Wawa shut down to prevent anymore damage, police said.

The chaos continued, however, at homes along Browning Road as police in Knight Park called for backup.

"When officers arrived at the park, they found that roughly 80 juveniles were engaged in a massive fight and were met with resistance from youths punching, kicking and pushing past the officers to continue fighting," police said. "Some juveniles broke away from the main group and began running through nearby residential backyards."

Police officers eventually dispersed the crowd and restored order without making any arrests, police said.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first incident of its kind in Camden County, but Collingswood Police were able to manage this incident, which spanned several locations in town, while keeping everyone safe," police said.

The Collingswood Haunted Hayride responded to all the chaos that interrupted was as intended to be "something special" for Collingswood High School and Collingswood Middle School students and staff.

"Unfortunately, as everyone saw and realized a lot of the evening was beyond what could have been expected, but with the feedback and awareness we will review and organize to determine a way to move into next year," the hayride wrote on Facebook. "We appreciate your support and it without it our event could not happen. Thank you on behalf of the Colls Haunted Hayride committee."