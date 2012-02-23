Spotlight! National Kidney Foundations Kidney Ball

Celebrate the National Kidney Foundation’s commitment to serving kidney patients. Join NBC 10’s Glenn Schwartz for the National Kidney Foundation’s 28th annual Kidney Ball! Enjoy a live and silent auction including vacations and jewelry as well as entertainment by Jellyroll and the Aqua String Band Mummers. It’s an event you can’t miss!

When: Saturday, March 10th

Where: Hyatt at the Bellevue, 200 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

To purchase tickets and more information visit National Kidney Foundation's Kidney Ball.