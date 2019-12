Celebrate a night of extravagance. Come on out on February 10th for the 5th annual Mardi Gras Gala.

Enjoy a festive celebration with live music, dancing, cocktails, and a fantastic three course dinner.

Proceeds will help raise awareness and improve the quality of life for those living with Epilepsy.

When: February 10th

Where: Crystal Tea Room,100 East Penn Square - 9th Floor,Philadelphia, PA 19107

Time: 7p.m.-12a.m.