Spotlight! Lime Light Gala

Help find a cure for blood cancers. On March 23rd, the HEADstrong Foundation will be hosting the 2nd annual Lime Light Gala. The major fundraiser will feature a cocktail party, dinner, casino night, and a silent auction. All proceeds go to improve the quality of life for those affected by blood cancer and those working to eliminate it.

When: Friday, March 23rd

Where: Hyatt Regency Philadelphia at Penn's Landing,201 South Columbus Blvd,Philadelphia PA


