Spotlight! Lime Light Gala

Help find a cure for blood cancers. On March 23rd, the HEADstrong Foundation will be hosting the 2nd annual Lime Light Gala. The major fundraiser will feature a cocktail party, dinner, casino night, and a silent auction. All proceeds go to improve the quality of life for those affected by blood cancer and those working to eliminate it.
When: Friday, March 23rd
Where:
Normal
0
false
false
false
EN-US
X-NONE
X-NONE
MicrosoftInternetExplorer4
/* Style Definitions */
table.MsoNormalTable
{mso-style-name:"Table Normal";
mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;
mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;
mso-style-noshow:yes;
mso-style-priority:99;
mso-style-parent:"";
mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt;
mso-para-margin:0in;
mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
font-size:10.0pt;
font-family:"Times New Roman","serif";}
Hyatt Regency Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing,201 South Columbus Blvd,Philadelphia PA