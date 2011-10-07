Spotlight! Help Us Adopt Fall Wine Tasting

wien-tasting

Enjoy a night out while helping those in need. Come on out on October 17th for the third annual “Help Us Adopt” Fall Wine Tasting. Grab some drinks and meet some new friends. There will be a silent auction and hors d’oeuvres for everyone. All proceeds from the event will help build families within the Philadelphia region.

When: October 17th

Where: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse,555 East Lancaster Avenue,Radnor, PA 19087

To donate or buy tickets visit helpusadopt.org.

