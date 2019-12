This spring treat your family to an adventure in an underwater world filled with fascination. Visit the Adventure Aquarium’s newest exhibit – The Kid Zone! See the most sharks on the east coast, pet giant stingrays, and get nose-to-nose with the hippos. Finally a hands-on space just for kids to jump, climb, crawl, and play.

Where: The Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive,Camden, NJ 08103