Weekend Sale Means Huge Savings

Are you a parent looking to save money?



Expect to save big this weekend at the Just Between Friends Consignment Sale in Glen Mills.



Parents trying to get rid of outgrown toys, clothes and more come together during the event to sell their items at steep discounts.



The average Just Between Friends customer purchases items for about a third of the retail price -- with the possibility of saving even more during the additional 50-percent off sale on the last day.



The event offers more than 40,000 items and is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday at the Brandywine Youth Club. Admission is only $3 for the first day, but if you sign up for the newsletter you can shop for free.