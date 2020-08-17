Speeding Driver Hits 4-Year-Old, Drags Him Down Street, Flees

A 4-year-old Philadelphia boy was eating ice cream as he crossed the street when a speeding driver barreled into him and dragged him down the roadway before fleeing the scene, police said.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on the 6600 block of Keystone Street in the Tacony neighborhood, Philadelphia police said. The driver was last seen fleeing north on Keystone Street.

The boy was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives believe the person who struck him was driving a Cadillac Escalade or similar vehicle and were hoping to retrieve surveillance video that might aid the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.