tacony

Speeding Driver Hits 4-Year-Old, Drags Him Down Street, Flees

The boy was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was listed in critical condition

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 4-year-old Philadelphia boy was eating ice cream as he crossed the street when a speeding driver barreled into him and dragged him down the roadway before fleeing the scene, police said.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on the 6600 block of Keystone Street in the Tacony neighborhood, Philadelphia police said. The driver was last seen fleeing north on Keystone Street.

The boy was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was listed in critical condition.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Strawberry Mansion 2 hours ago

Officers Breaking Up 200-Strong Philly Party Hit by Bottles

Philadelphia Flyers 13 hours ago

Carter Hart and Flyers Shut Out Canadiens in Game 3 to Grab Series Lead

Detectives believe the person who struck him was driving a Cadillac Escalade or similar vehicle and were hoping to retrieve surveillance video that might aid the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

This article tagged under:

taconyPhiladelphiahit-and-run
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us