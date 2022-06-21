real estate

Southeast Pa. Surge in Investor Home Purchases Leads U.S.

Within the region, the ZIP code encompassing Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section had the largest share of investors buying homes at almost 59%. The University City neighborhood saw exactly half of all home sales go to investors, the second-highest in the region.

By Ryan Mulligan, Philadelphia Business Journal

The number of investor-bought homes has skyrocketed in Greater Philadelphia, with the metro area seeing the largest increases in investor purchases in the nation.

Investors bought some $349.5 million in homes in the Philadelphia area during the first quarter of the year with 1,898 purchases. That was a 55% spike in the number of investor purchases compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and a 116% jump year-over-year, according to a recent report from Redfin Corp. Both increases were by far the biggest among the 40 metros analyzed by the Seattle-based real estate company. Virginia Beach had the second-highest year-over-year increase nationally at 68.5%.

In total, investors purchased about 19% of the homes sold in Greater Philadelphia from January to March this year, with some ZIP codes seeing investors account for 50% or more of home purchases. The median sale price for homes bought by investors in the metro area was $125,000.

