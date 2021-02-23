A wild scene played out across multiple blocks in South Philadelphia after shots were fired into a temporary rental property late Monday night.

It all began around 10:30 p.m. when someone fired bullets into an Airbnb on the 2000 block of Titan Street in the Point Breeze neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

A 24-year-old man who was shot in the head ran out the back of the home, leaving a trail of blood, as he went to the parking lot of a nearby police station where he flagged down an officer. He told police he was shot inside the Airbnb, Small said. Police rushed the shooting victim to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Officers then went to the Titan Street home where several witnesses told them that someone fired multiple shots into the front of the house, Small said. At least four bullets pierced the front door and at least one went through a window.

Police were told that the shooter was in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck that fled the scene. Officers were then alerted to look for the vehicle.

Police then spotted the pickup several blocks away and started to pursue it, Small said. The truck crashed into a patrol wagon at 25th and Ritner streets before the driver sped away.

The pickup truck driver then crashed into some parked cars on the 2700 block of Daly Street. Four people then hopped out and fled onto the icy sidewalks, investigators said.

Officers managed to track down the guys -- three men in their 20s and a 15-year-old -- and arrest them.

“Those officers did a really good job," Small said. "It’s really hard to chase people on foot -- especially teenagers and young men in early 20s -- with the slippery and icy conditions."

Police found a semi-automatic gun inside the crashed truck, investigators said.

It wasn't clear which of the four people captured was the triggerman.

No officers were hurt during the pursuit.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.