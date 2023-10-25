New Jersey

South Jersey officer, EMTs hailed heroes after saving toddler from choking

A child began choking while he was buckled in his car seat, first responders sprung into action and saved his life

By Cydney Long and Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Jersey police officer and local EMTs are being hailed as heroes after saving the life of a choking toddler.

The incident happened on the side of the road in Harrison Township, Glocester County last Tuesday evening.

Léelo en español aquí

Grandmother Maureen O'Laughlin and her grandson 20-month-old Oliver were singing songs and driving when suddenly there was silence.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

O'Laughlin looked the in rear-facing car seat mirror and saw Oliver struggling and turning blue so she pulled over.

According to police, Cpl. Kevin McGowan of the Harrison Township Police Department was responding to an unrelated call for service when he stopped and saw a vehicle with its rear driver-side door open.

McGowan observed O'laughlin calling for help while trying to remove a child from a seat.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Germantown 2 hours ago

Police charge woman accused of shooting SEPTA bus driver 6 times, killing him

Philadelphia Oct 26

A spooktacular guide to Halloween 2023 in Philadelphia

When McGowan reached them, Oliver was unconscious and had been choking. McGowan removed Oliver from the car and began performing back blows but his airway remained blocked.

O'Laughlin's car had been parked in front of the Gloucester County EMS station at the corner of N. Main Street and Colson Lane and EMT Jenine Ellena had noticed the incident from the parking lot and ran over to assist.

Ellena, with the assistance of her partner EMT Richard Kennedy, was able to dislodge the obstruction and Oliver was able to breathe again.

Oliver was taken to the hospital as a precaution but released that evening and is doing well.

"They saved him. They saved our family it was miraculous, all of it," O'Laughlin told NBC10.

Oliver's grandfather who just retired after 30 years of policing wrote to Cpl. McGowan saying in part:

"Thanks to you, your training, your quick action - you saved Ollie."

"Cpl. McGowan's quick actions and calm administration of first aid saved precious time that allowed for he and EMTs Ellena/Kennedy to work together and save the child's life," Harrison Township Police Chief Ronald Cundey said in a statement. "Their efforts, along with the other emergency services personnel that arrived to assist, reflect greatly on the training and dedication that they possess."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us