The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is recalling some at-home COVID-19 tests.

Residents who got the Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests are urged to check the lot numbers on the bottom of the box. If the number is COV2110012, you should throw the test away.

If you are one of the residents affected by this recall, you can pick up a new test at any of the Health Department Resource Hubs.

"We want to make sure that every test out there is valid and correct," Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said.

Staff at the Health Department was doing a routine check and found tests in this lot number that they say is "unknown" and not listed on the FDA's shelf-life extension website.

A sample was sent to the manufacturer, ACON Laboratories, and it was confirmed that the at-home test kits were not legitimate.

There were a total of 105,000 test kits that were confirmed to be invalid, according to the health department.

A full check of at-home COVID testing kits is underway.

If you are a Philadelphia resident and would like a free COVID-19 testing kit, you can find more information at the health department's COVID-19 test website.