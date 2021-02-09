Small Plane Lands on Pa. Turnpike Then Is Struck by Truck

What to Know
A small plane landed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday evening, shutting down some traffic and prompting a crash, authorities said.
Turnpike Commission spokesperson Carl Defebo told WGAL-TV the plane apparently made an emergency landing and then was struck by a tractor-trailer.
Authorities did not immediately disclose any injuries, WGAL-TV reported.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. that some traffic was blocked between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Harrisburg East Exit #247. The road was cleared a couple of hours later.
The aircraft was believed to be a local small propeller plane, Defebo said.
