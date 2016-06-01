Small Plane Crashes at Chester County Airport, Injures 2

Two senior citizens suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning when a small vintage plane crashed at a Chester County airport.

The two-seater 1940s Aeronca Champ plane left the runway at the New Garden Airport in New Garden Township just before 9 a.m., and then lost altitude and crashed moments later, according to a news release from New Garden Police.

Police and medics responded to the scene, where SkyForce10 captured images of a hole through the wall of a hangar where the plane crashed.

Authorities said two men inside the plane, ages 68 and 70, sustained minor injuries in the crash and went to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The plane lost power after takeoff and was trying to return to the airfield when it collided with the hangar, crashing clear through the wall. Authorities said there was minimal damage inside the hangar and that no one was in it at the time of the crash. The hangar itself suffered more severe damage, and engineers are evaluating it for repairs.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.