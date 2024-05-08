A man has been charged for allegedly scamming dozens of victims for three years in New Jersey.

71-year-old Jiolio "Joe" Cincotti, of Mays Landing, is facing several counts of theft by deception charges after he claimed he was the owner of a company called Atlantic Memorials, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities say that Cincotti portrayed himself to potential customers as being able to make and sell headstones, but then never delivered and didn't return the money they gave him.

Customers of Cincotti reported him to the Hamilton Township Police Department between Oct. 30, 2023, and Jan. 30, 2024, officials said.

The alleged theft totals about $39,000 as of May 2024, the prosecutor's office said.

If you have any information please call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).