One man died and another was critically hurt in a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Monday morning.

Police officers rushed to the 1400 block of South 48th Street just before 10:45 a.m. on May 20, 2024, to find the men both bleeding from gunshot wounds, Philadelphia police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

A 35-year-old man was shot four times in the abdomen and at least once in the eye, police said. He died a short time later at the hospital.

A 36-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to one of his eyes, investigators said.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead later in the day, police officers could be seen blocking an intersection as they searched for evidence.

Police didn't immediately announce any arrests or that they had recovered a gun.

"As in all homicides that occur in the City of Philadelphia, there is a standing $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction," police said in a brief news release. they urged anyone with info to reach the homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the police department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Entering Monday, there have been 97 homicides so far this year in Philadelphia, according to police data. That's down around 38% from last year and the lowest year-to-date total of killings since 2015.