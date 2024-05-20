Police in Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that happened along Broad Street in North Philly on Sunday night that left a teen boy injured.

According to police, officers responded after a 16-year-old was shot once in his right foot near the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue at about 11:50 p.m. on Sunday night.

Officials said that the boy was taken to a nearby hospital by first responders and he has been placed in stable condition.

According to police, no arrests have been made in this incident but, an investigation is ongoing.

Children continue to be targets of gun violence in Philly, making up about 13% of the -- so far -- 362 shooting victims this year to date, according to the city Controller's Office, which tracks shootings.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.