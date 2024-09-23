Lehigh County

Skeletal remains found in Allentown park identified as 33-year-old man

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has identified a body found in Trout Creek Park on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 as 33-year old Michael Morrissey of Allentown

By Hayden Mitman

Just days after a man's skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area of Trout Creek Park in Allentown, the Lehigh County Coroner has identified the body.

On Monday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, identified the remains as 33-year-old Michael Morrissey of Allentown.

According to Buglio's office, Morrissey was identified through dental records and other forensic means and, he was last seen alive on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Morrissey's family reported him missing on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, Buglio's office said.

Buglio's office said that Morrissey's body was discovered at about 10:33 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 in a wooded area near an underpass at Trout Creak Park, near the 1200 block of S. 8th Street.

Morrissey's cause and manner of death is still under investigation, said the coroner's office.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

