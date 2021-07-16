Philadelphia Police Open Fire While Serving Warrant in Home

Philadelphia police opened fire on an armed man while serving a warrant for a shooting that happened outside a Montgomery County Wawa earlier this year.

Philadelphia police were serving the second of two warrants Friday morning when they encountered an armed man on the second floor of a home on West Olney Avenue, near North Broad Street.

At least one SWAT officer opened fired, but didn't shoot anyone, Philadelphia police said.

"No officers were injured," an officer on the scene said. "The only injury... was the female, which we believe she sustained an injury due to debris in the room."

That woman was hospitalized, investigators said.

Officers arrested the suspected gunman.

Police went to the home to serve a warrant related to a May incident outside a Cheltenham Township Wawa, police said. They had served another warrant while working with Cheltenham police earlier in the morning and recovered a gun without incident.

Police haven't named any of suspects in the case.

