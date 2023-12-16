Pennsylvania

Shots fired in Lower Merion neighborhood during carjacking, police say

There is no active danger to the Lower Merion community, according to police

By Cherise Lynch

Shots were fired during a Lower Merion Township carjacking incident that occurred early Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, at 1:45 a.m. Lower Merion Police responded to the 400 block of Montgomery Ave. in Haverford after a report of an armed carjacking and shots fired.

Upon arrival, police said investigators learned a man was returning home to his apartment complex when he was approached by three, one was armed with a handgun.

Police said the man's keys and phone were taken and the suspects then took off with his vehicle.

The man then proceeded to get in the vehicle that the suspects left behind and at this time the suspects shot at the man while he was chasing after them, according to police.

Several shots were fired by the suspects, however, no one was struck and the man was not injured, police said.

Police said two vehicles that were previously stolen from other areas were recovered and the man's vehicle was found in Camden, New Jersey.

There is no active danger to the Lower Merion community, according to police.

As the investigation continues police ask if anyone has information on the suspects to call Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000 or 610-645-6228.

