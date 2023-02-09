Shots Fired, Homes Evacuated During Standoff in Philly's Fox Chase Neighborhood

Homes have been evacuated and streets have been blocked off after an armed man fired shots during an ongoing barricade situation in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood, police said.

The ordeal began Thursday at 3:35 p.m. when a relative of an unidentified 40-year-old man walked into a police district with 302 paperwork, indicating his family member was in need of an evaluation for possible psychiatric treatment.

Police responded to the 40-year-old man’s home along the 700 block of Emerson Street at 3:51 p.m. Investigators said the man began to speak to the responding officers from a window and asked to see the paperwork. When the officers showed it to him, he told them he needed to take a shower, police said. The man then allegedly began to open a safe with multiple guns inside.

Police then declared a barricade situation at 4:12 p.m.

Neighboring homes were evacuated during the standoff. At one point, police said, the 40-year-old man fired shots outside the house though no injuries have been reported.

Police closed Verree Road to Solly Avenue as well as Halstead Street to Hoffnagle Street until further notice due to the ongoing standoff.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.