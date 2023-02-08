Gunman Shoots Police Officer in West Philadelphia, Officials Say

A police officer was shot in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. along the 200 block of North 60th Street. The officer drove himself to Presbyterian Hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials have not yet revealed his condition.

Officials also said the officer fired a shot though they have not yet revealed if the suspect was injured.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as SWAT members surrounded a home on Race and Edgewood streets, which is near the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

