Teen Shot in Face in Northeast Philly

A young woman was shot in the face in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning as the city continues to grapple with gun violence.

The shooting took place along Pratt Street, near the Frankford Transportation Center, around 7:50 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Medics rushed the unidentified 18-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her face.

Police taped off an area of sidewalk in front of some stores as they searched for clues.

Investigators didn't reveal any more information and no arrest was made.

Gun violence continues to rock Philadelphia. Through the first six days of 2022, at least 45 people had been shot in the city, according to the most recent data from the Philadelphia Controller's Office.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.