Investigation underway after 24-year-old man shot, killed in Gloucester Township, officials say

By Cherise Lynch

Editors Note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct location of this incident.

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, at around 5:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home at the La Cascata development for a report of a person shot.

Officials said upon arrival, officers found a man - later identified as Nasir Tart, 24, of Gloucester Township - suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said Tart was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:50 p.m.

This investigation is active and ongoing at this time, police said.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact Detective Michael Dons of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-916-9292 and Detective Daniel Ritz of the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856- 916-9292.

Tips can also be sent to camdencountypros.org/tips.

