A 16-year-old was babysitting two little girls when Philadelphia police said someone knocked on the door. When the teen opened the apartment door the person on the other side started shooting.

The incident happened late Monday night – just before midnight – along East Cliveden Street in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

“When police arrived on location they entered an apartment building and on the first floor they found a 16-year-old shooting victim who was shot once in his abdomen and once in the arm,” Small said.

The boy – who was conscious – was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was being treated in stable condition, Small said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Preliminarily, investigators said the teen was babysitting two family members – 5-year-old and 7-year-old girls. The girls were sleeping on the couch when there was a knock at the door.

At least one gunman then entered the apartment and fired at least six shots, Small said.

Detectives found bullet holes in the living room wall, right near where the children were sleeping, police said.

“We’re very, very lucky that those two children… were not struck by gunfire,” Small said.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance cameras from the apartment complex and talking to witnesses.

They don't have a description of the shooter and didn’t immediately arrest anyone.

Children have made up at least 11% of the at least 276 shooting victims in Philadelphia so far this year, as of the most recent shooting data gathered by the Philadelphia City Controller's Office.