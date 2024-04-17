Camden

Man dies in double shooting in Camden, NJ

Two men were shot along Carl Miller Boulevard in Camden, New Jersey, on April 15, 2024, officials say

By Dan Stamm

A man was gunned down in Camden, New Jersey, earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office revealed details in the killing of 56-year-old Desmond Mark Williams om Monday, April 15, 2024.

Camden County police officers arrived to the 1400 block of Carl Miller Boulevard around 7 p.m. to find two men shot, prosecutors said. Both were rushed to the hospital.

Williams died a minutes later, investigators said. A 23-year-old man was listed in stable condition while being treated for his injuries.

The search for the shooter continued Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office asked anyone with information to call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-5950 and/or Camden County Police Detective Jake Siegfried at (609) 820-3537.

