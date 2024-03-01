Interstate 476 in Delaware County was closed for hours on Friday afternoon after a shooting led to a crash, officials said.

The driver of a blue Honda Civic shot at another driver while traveling northbound near mile marker 12, according to officials.

Pennsylvania State Troopers were alerted to the incident around 12:30 p.m., police said.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found the blue Civic had crashed on a hill on the shoulder of the highway and the driver was in an ambulance getting treatment for injuries, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Investigators then came to the scene and found the victim and his 8-year-old son, officials said.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the blue Civic shot at the victim's vehicle multiple times as they drove along I-476, according to officials.

Because of the shooting, the two vehicles crashed into each other sending the blue Civic onto the shoulder of the highway, police said.

The victim and his son were not physically hurt during the incident. The driver of the blue Civic was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police in Media are currently investigating the incident.