Pennsylvania

Shooting on I-476 leads to 2 car crash, highway reopens after forced to close for hours

No one was seriously hurt after a driver opened fire on another vehicle on Friday afternoon, police said

By Emily Rose Grassi

Blue Honda Civic crashed on a hill on the shoulder of highway
NBC10 Philadelphia

Interstate 476 in Delaware County was closed for hours on Friday afternoon after a shooting led to a crash, officials said.

The driver of a blue Honda Civic shot at another driver while traveling northbound near mile marker 12, according to officials.

Pennsylvania State Troopers were alerted to the incident around 12:30 p.m., police said.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found the blue Civic had crashed on a hill on the shoulder of the highway and the driver was in an ambulance getting treatment for injuries, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Investigators then came to the scene and found the victim and his 8-year-old son, officials said.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the blue Civic shot at the victim's vehicle multiple times as they drove along I-476, according to officials.

Because of the shooting, the two vehicles crashed into each other sending the blue Civic onto the shoulder of the highway, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia Flower Show Nov 10, 2023

‘United by Flowers:' Your guide to 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show

Philadelphia 14 hours ago

Man, woman killed in execution-style shooting near historic mansion in Fairmount Park

The victim and his son were not physically hurt during the incident. The driver of the blue Civic was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police in Media are currently investigating the incident.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us