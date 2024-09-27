A man apparently wielding a crowbar was shot outside of a North Philadelphia late-night club early Friday morning, police said.

The man appeared to have been kicked out of the club located off the 900 block of Spring Garden Street after 4 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2024, Philadelphia Police Inspector Michael Gormley said.

After being told to leave the club, the man -- believed to be in his 30s -- allegedly returned with a crowbar and started smashing windows, Gormley said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Someone shot the man in the chest, investigators said. The man underwent surgery at the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No further details about the shooting were immediately revealed.