Teen intentionally hits police car, tries to stab New Jersey officers: Officials

A teen is facing several charges after prosecutors said he tried to stab New Jersey police officers while being apprehended for intentionally crashing a stolen car into a police cruiser.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident began on Friday, March 21, just after 4:30 p.m., when a Florence police officer’s cruiser was intentionally struck multiple times while he was responding to a report of an overturned vehicle.

Prosecutors said the suspect -- a 16-year-old boy from Virginia -- then had an inoperable vehicle on Route 130 near Station Road. He exited the car and ran directly toward the officers on the scene, aggressively lunging at them with a knife.

One of the officers suffered facial injuries and a laceration to his torso while disarming the teen. Two other officers were treated and released, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the teen has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault with deadly weapons, and other related charges.

According to prosecutors, the teen is being held in the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center in North Brunswick.