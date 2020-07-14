gun violence

Shooter Opens Fire on Car at Traffic Light in Philly; Passenger Killed

By Staff and wire reports

A shooter opened fire on a car stopped at a traffic light in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood, killing a passenger and wounding the driver before the car struck a nearby pole.

The shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. Monday along North 5th Street near Rockland Street. The shooter walked up to the vehicle and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene on foot, city police said.

The driver then drove for about 100 feet before the vehicle struck the pole.

The 25-year-old passenger was shot multiple times, while the man driving the vehicle suffered an arm injury. Both were taken to a hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead a short time later.

Further details on the driver's injuries were not disclosed, although they were not believed to be life-threatening. The names of the two victims have not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Also overnight, a driver with a graze wound to his head turned up in Center City, police said. It was unclear where the shooting took place.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

